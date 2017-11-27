Travel Management Giant CWT Partners with Lyft

This summer, Uber and Lyft returned to Austin, Texas, after a year-long dispute over regulations. With the ride-sharing companies again cruising Sixth Street and the rest of Austin’s city limits, there isn’t a major U.S. meeting destination without an alternative to conventional taxis.

Lyft has grown especially fast in 2017, launching in 40 new cities in January, 50 in February, and now operating in about 300 cities around the U.S. The company’s latest just-announced move—a partnership with Carlson Wagonlit Travel—brings ride-sharing further into the corporate mainstream, delivering “on-demand ground transportation travel to CWT’s business travelers within the United States,” according to the release.

The new partnership, announced November 27, “is mostly aimed at the travel manager,” said a Lyft representative. “Together, our goal is to increase the tools and data available for travel managers, to help them improve their corporate travel programs. This in turn creates a better, more seamless process for business travelers.” CWT is the first major travel management company (TMC) to partner with Lyft.