World Travel Inc.: 2017 CMI 25

World Travel Inc.
Exton, Pa.
corporate.worldtravelinc.com
Corporate meetings in 2016: 735
Incentive travel programs in 2016: 4
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical
The Latest
+ In addition to partnerships with Cvent, for a range of meeting management solutions, and On Call International, for meeting and event security and risk management, WTI has recently expanded its partnership with Concur to develop seamless meeting integrations.+ In addition to end-to-end strategic meeting management services, WTI is also supporting small meetings strategically and has developed a proprietary meeting management approval portal for ease of managing event air policy deviations.+ The WTI website recently received a Horizon Interactive Award for excellence in interactive media production. Kristen Koenig, director of sales, global meetings and events, received recognition in 2017 as a Top 15 “Go Getter” Young Professional in the meetings industry.+ The WTI Global Meetings & Events team is active with the Global Business Travel Association, Women in Travel (WINiT), Meeting Professionals International, and Meetings Mean Business.+ The average tenure for WTI meeting planners is 14 years.
Leadership
Cheryl Lovely, Vice President, Global Meetings & Events
Jim Wells, Chairman
Liz Mandarino, CEO
Dee Runyan, President