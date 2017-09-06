Menu
CMI 25
World Travel Inc.: 2017 CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

World Travel Inc.: 2017 CMI 25

WTI takes a spot on MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

 

 

World Travel Inc. 

Exton, Pa.

corporate.worldtravelinc.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 735

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 4

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical

 

The Latest

 
+ In addition to partnerships with Cvent, for a range of meeting management solutions, and On Call International, for meeting and event security and risk management, WTI has recently expanded its partnership with Concur to develop seamless meeting integrations.
 
+ In addition to end-to-end strategic meeting management services, WTI is also supporting small meetings strategically and has developed a proprietary meeting management approval portal for ease of managing event air policy deviations.
 
+ The WTI website recently received a Horizon Interactive Award for excellence in interactive media production. Kristen Koenig, director of sales, global meetings and events, received recognition in 2017 as a Top 15 “Go Getter” Young Professional in the meetings industry.
 
+ The WTI Global Meetings & Events team is active with the Global Business Travel Association, Women in Travel (WINiT), Meeting Professionals International, and Meetings Mean Business.
 
+ The average tenure for WTI meeting planners is 14 years.

Leadership

 
 
 
Cheryl Lovely, Vice President, Global Meetings & Events
 
Jim Wells, Chairman
 
Liz Mandarino, CEO
 
Dee Runyan, President
  

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 33,994

Full-time employees: 535+

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 4%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 10%

 

Visit Us Online

 
 
 
 
 
TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Global Events Planning
