A Who’s Who of the Biggest Independents: The CMI 25 Reception

For most of the largest meeting and incentive companies in the country, IMEX America week in Las Vegas starts with the CMI 25 reception on Monday evening, an event honoring them for their place among the “CMI 25,” MeetingsNet’s list of the biggest full-service independent meeting planning companies serving the corporate market.  The 2017 reception, held at Brooklyn Bowl immediately preceeding the SITE Nite fundraiser, was a chance for executives to unwind and reconnect with colleagues, the MeetingsNet staff, and event sponsors, IMEX America and Song Division.

