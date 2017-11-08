The Power of Live Event Data: How event professionals leverage technology to capture and analyze data, learn deep insights about attendee patterns, and enhance the attendee experience. Technology and the ability to analyze data and measure event performance has transformed the event and meetings industry. From pre-event to on-site to post-event, technology is improving the live event experience across the entire event ecosystem. Using technology to effectively capture and analyze event data is the most important trend and biggest opportunity for the industry. As part of a series of cutting-edge research reports, The Power of Live Event Data, developed by Cvent and Event Marketer, further explores the powerful combination of events and technology. The report covers how event professionals are using technology and mobile event apps to capture and analyze data, learn deep insights about attendee patterns, and enhance the entire event and meeting experience.

The report includes insights and benchmarks on:

How data is captured and used in each stage of the event cycle – pre-event, on-site, and post-event.

Importance of integrating data captured from attendees' digital and physical footprints.

Social media channels used to engage attendees pre-event, on-site, and post-event.

What event professionals and attendees most value from mobile event apps.

How well event professionals believe they are accessing and using feedback from their audiences.

