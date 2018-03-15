Where Will You Be on April 12?

On Global Meetings Industry Day, meeting professionals around the world will gather for educational and networking events, press conferences, webinars and hybrid meetings, and other celebrations to shine a light on the impact of meetings and events on businesses, economies, and communities.

How does the world celebrate GMID?

• In Denmark, a GMID Salon will feature a new speaker every hour between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• In Omaha, Neb., the Heartland Chapter of Meeting Professionals International will host a GMID networking social.

• In Philadelphia, the local chapters of MPI and the Professional Convention Management Association will collaborate on an event that will include a panel discussion looking at how legislation, including laws concerning sanctuary cities, DACA, and immigration, affects the city and the meetings industry.

• Positive Impact, Manchester, U.K., will host a webinar, “How Collaboration Can Build a More Powerful and Sustainable Event Industry.”

With less than a month to go until the annual event, there are more than 65 events listed on the Meetings Mean Business website, and if other years are any indication, 40 more listings will be posted in the next few weeks. Find out what’s happening in your area.