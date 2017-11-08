Menu
Webinars
Cvent November 2017 webinar
Corporate Meetings & Events

Webinar - The Power of Live Events: How to Make Your Live Events Matter in a Digital World

Webinar Live Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2017 | 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT

Earn 1 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain I: Marketing - For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Wednesday, November 29, 2017
2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT

Are you struggling to prove the impact of your live events? Infusing technology into your event programs allows you to bridge the gap between offline and online marketing channels.

Join us for a discussion around the tools, technology, and techniques leading companies are using to track the physical footprint from live event activity. When you unlock the treasure trove of insights you're already sitting on, you'll be able to measure your offline marketing channels as tightly as your online marketing channels, and THAT’S how you realize The Power of Live Events.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • The tragedy of the "ghost attendee" and what you can do about it
  • 5 ways to use your event data to improve the attendee experience
  • Real-life examples of how planners are shaping the attendee journey
  • Actionable steps to get started

Moderator
Sue Pelletier, Editor, MeetingsNet

Speaker
Brooke Gracey - Marketing Manager - CrowdCompass by Cvent

Sponsored by:

 

 

TAGS: Event Tech Corporate Toolbox Association Conventions and Expos Association Toolbox Medical & Pharma Meetings
