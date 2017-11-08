Webinar - The Power of Live Events: How to Make Your Live Events Matter in a Digital World

Earn 1 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain I: Marketing - For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT

Are you struggling to prove the impact of your live events? Infusing technology into your event programs allows you to bridge the gap between offline and online marketing channels.

Join us for a discussion around the tools, technology, and techniques leading companies are using to track the physical footprint from live event activity. When you unlock the treasure trove of insights you're already sitting on, you'll be able to measure your offline marketing channels as tightly as your online marketing channels, and THAT’S how you realize The Power of Live Events.

In this webinar, you will learn:

The tragedy of the "ghost attendee" and what you can do about it

5 ways to use your event data to improve the attendee experience

Real-life examples of how planners are shaping the attendee journey

Actionable steps to get started

Moderator

Sue Pelletier, Editor, MeetingsNet

Speaker

Brooke Gracey - Marketing Manager - CrowdCompass by Cvent

Sponsored by:

