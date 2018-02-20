[Webinar] How to Respond to Active Threats to Your Meetings

While the global hospitality industry—and the meetings it hosts—has long been a target for terrorism and other active threats, the danger is even greater today. Although it is uncomfortable to think about, meetings and hospitality professionals alike no longer can afford to avoid thinking about how they would respond to realistic threats at their events.

Join our expert—a counterterrorism and security professional who currently delivers training to U.S. federal agencies and has spent more than 14 years as an international team leader with the Federal Air Marshal Service—to learn how you can prepare for the unthinkable happening at your meeting.

After this webinar, participants will:

Understand current threats against the hospitality industry that could affect meetings and events

Know how to develop a plan for active threat response

Recognize the signs of terrorism

Work towards personal resiliency by knowing how to prepare physically, mentally, and emotionally

Speaker



David H. Lau - Counterinsurgency Advisor (Retired) - U.S. Army

Moderator

Sue Pelletier, Content Director, MeetingsNet

