Tweetstorm Follows GMID Around the Globe

The industry celebrated Global Meetings Industry Day last Thursday, April 12, and global it was. While the majority of the 160 events held to showcase the power of meetings were in the U.S. and Canada, there were events on six continents, from panel presentations and roundtable discussions to networking events and at least one webinar. Beyond the formal, planned events, industry professionals got together to celebrate and comment on the industry, and nowhere was that more evident than on Twitter, where hundreds of people posted their images, articles, and commentary under the hashtag #GMID18.

There were posts from Japan, The Netherlands, and so many places in between. They showed off our educational leaders on stage, the spirit of industry associations, the enthusiasm of suppliers, and the simple joy of being together face to face.