CMI 25

Omega Meetings & Incentives: 2017 CMI 25

Omega joins MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

Omega Meetings & Incentives

Fairfax, Va.

omegameetings.com 

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 1,277

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 55

Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, telecommunications, aerospace/defense 

The Latest

 

+ Omega Meetings & Incentives launched a new partnership with Cvent to grow its strategic meetings management program and is partnering with the technology provider on innovative ways to meet client needs.
 
+ The company received the 2016 Top Meeting Planners award for the Washington, D.C., area from the Washington Business Journal.
 
+ Parent company Omega World Travel also owns Cruise.com, a major seller of cruises on the Internet.
 

Leadership 

 

Gloria Bohan, CEO and President
 
Goran Gligorovic, Executive Vice President
 

More Stats

 

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 90,452

Full-time employees: 540

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 6%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 67%

 
 
Sep 06, 2017