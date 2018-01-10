New Data Shows Big Uptick for Meetings’ Economic Impact

The Events Industry Council, Washington, D.C., has released the preliminary results from its third Economic Significance Study, tracking the impact of meetings, trade shows, conventions, and incentive travel on the U.S. economy. Compared to EIC’s similar research in 2012, the top-line results reveal increases in the number of attendees, the number of meetings, and the direct spending related to these meetings. In fact, the $330 billion in direct spending reflects an 18 percent increase over the 2012 findings. EIC’s research, in partnership with Tourism Economics, was conducted in the second half of 2017 based on 2016 data. EIC expects to release the final Economic Significance Study report in February.