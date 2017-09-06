Menu
MotivAction: 2017 CMI 25

MotivAction takes a spot on MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

 

 

MotivAction

Minneapolis

motivaction.com

Corporate meetings in 2016: 126

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 92

Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, telecommunications, manufacturing

 

The Latest

 

+ MotivAction opened a new office in St. Louis, Mo., in September 2016. 
 
+ The company’s fourth annual client forum, held in Las Vegas at IMEX in 2016, brought together 26 clients and 25 additional guests. The forum included keynote speakers Melissa Van Dyke of the Incentive Research Foundation and motivational speaker Ryan Estis, in addition to a day of education on engagement, event trends, and technology.
 
+  MotivAction continues to add new clients to a roster that now includes 14 new clients in 2016 from telecommunications, financial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech verticals.

 

Leadership 

 

 
 
Kari Vrba, Senior Vice President, Business Development
 
William E. Bryson, CEO
 
Joseph F. Keller, President and COO
 

 

More Stats

 

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 99,330

Full-time employees: 125

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 30%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 80%

 

