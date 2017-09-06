MotivAction: 2017 CMI 25

MotivAction
Minneapolis
motivaction.com
Corporate meetings in 2016: 126
Incentive travel programs in 2016: 92
Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, telecommunications, manufacturing
The Latest
+ MotivAction opened a new office in St. Louis, Mo., in September 2016.+ The company’s fourth annual client forum, held in Las Vegas at IMEX in 2016, brought together 26 clients and 25 additional guests. The forum included keynote speakers Melissa Van Dyke of the Incentive Research Foundation and motivational speaker Ryan Estis, in addition to a day of education on engagement, event trends, and technology.+ MotivAction continues to add new clients to a roster that now includes 14 new clients in 2016 from telecommunications, financial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech verticals.
Leadership
Kari Vrba, Senior Vice President, Business Development
William E. Bryson, CEO
Joseph F. Keller, President and COO
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 99,330
Full-time employees: 125
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 30%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 80%