MotivAction: 2017 CMI 25

+ MotivAction opened a new office in St. Louis, Mo., in September 2016.

+ The company’s fourth annual client forum, held in Las Vegas at IMEX in 2016, brought together 26 clients and 25 additional guests. The forum included keynote speakers Melissa Van Dyke of the Incentive Research Foundation and motivational speaker Ryan Estis, in addition to a day of education on engagement, event trends, and technology.

+ MotivAction continues to add new clients to a roster that now includes 14 new clients in 2016 from telecommunications, financial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech verticals.