The Most Important Thing to Do Before Your Next Team Meeting

You may not have control over how productive and focused your client’s meetings are, but what about the team meetings and supplier meetings you hold weekly or daily to get your day-to-day job done? Do you prepare for them, define desired outcomes, and prioritize?

One of the most important things you can do to ensure a effective team meeting that will keep your people on track and working well together is to create a strong agenda. Read this guide to building meeting agendas that are relevant and goal oriented.