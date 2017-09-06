Meridian Enterprises Corp.: 2017 CMI 25

+ In December 2016, privately held Meridian purchased LoyaltyEdge, a loyalty platform solution launched by American Express in 2009, with a client list that includes Delta SkyMiles Marketplace, Barclaycard Rewards, and My FedEx Rewards. LoyaltyEdge offers services such as program design, reward sourcing, reward fulfillment, and website development and management.

+ Meg Proskey has taken over as vice president of group travel for Meridian, and the company has also expanded its support departments, which include business development, technology, procurement, project management, air, graphic design, and customer service.