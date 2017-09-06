Menu
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Meridian Enterprises Corp.: 2017 CMI 25

Meridian joins MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

 
OWEN GILDERSLEEVE

Meridian Enterprises Corp.

Hazelwood, Mo.

meridinet.com/group-travel

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 82

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 114

Top customer markets: automotive, telecommunications, manufacturing 

 

The Latest

 

+ In December 2016, privately held Meridian purchased LoyaltyEdge, a loyalty platform solution launched by American Express in 2009, with a client list that includes Delta SkyMiles Marketplace, Barclaycard Rewards, and My FedEx Rewards. LoyaltyEdge offers services such as program design, reward sourcing, reward fulfillment, and website development and management.
 
+ Meg Proskey has taken over as vice president of group travel for Meridian, and the company has also expanded its support departments, which include business development, technology, procurement, project management, air, graphic design, and customer service.
 

Leadership

 

Samuel G. Toumayan, President and Chairman
 
Deb Hill-Jablonski, Executive Vice President, Operations 
 

More Stats

 

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 73,000

Full-time employees: 201

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 50%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 100%

 

 
TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Global Events Planning
Related
Las Vegas dice
IMEX America to Leave Sands Expo After 2020
Sep 14, 2017
spreadsheet
Improve Your Planner–Supplier Relationships with Better QBRs
Sep 12, 2017
Ruins St Paul Church in Macau, China
Sponsored Content
Sands Resorts Macao Leverages MICE Trends for Maximum Impact
Sep 12, 2017
global business
McVeigh and Kellen Target Growth with New Partnership
Sep 11, 2017