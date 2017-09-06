Menu
Meetings &amp; Incentives Worldwide Inc.: 2017 CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Inc.: 2017 CMI 25

M&IW takes a spot on MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

 
 
 

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Inc.

Caledonia, Wis.

Meetings-incentives.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 2,385

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 98

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical

 

The Latest

 

+ Meetings & Incentives Worldwide is celebrating its 50th anniversary year, as well as growth in 2016 that resulted in a 22 percent increase over 2015 in the number of corporate meetings and incentive travel programs planned, and an 11 percent increase in the room nights booked for those meetings and incentives.
 
+ Technology is a core focus for the company, which has expanded its Meeting Technology Optimization consulting service for clients and implemented data visualization tools that allow it to turn meeting data into meaningful reports that can help M&IW and its clients to make informed meeting management decisions.
 
+ M&IW invested more in training for associates this year, adopting a companywide training technology that can also be used by clients.
 
+ The company has new Fortune 500 clients in the technology, healthcare, insurance, and association markets.
 
+ Project Global Giveback had a record year, with M&IW employees raising more then $14,000 for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin in addition to their work and donations to other charities.
 

Leadership 

 

Jean Johnson, CMP, Co-CEO, Chief People Officer 
 
Tina Madden, CPA, Co-CEO, Chief Customer Officer
 

More Stats

 

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 215,823

Full-time employees: 250

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 26%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 70%

 

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Global Events Planning
