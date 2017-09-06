Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Inc.: 2017 CMI 25

+ Meetings & Incentives Worldwide is celebrating its 50th anniversary year, as well as growth in 2016 that resulted in a 22 percent increase over 2015 in the number of corporate meetings and incentive travel programs planned, and an 11 percent increase in the room nights booked for those meetings and incentives.

+ Technology is a core focus for the company, which has expanded its Meeting Technology Optimization consulting service for clients and implemented data visualization tools that allow it to turn meeting data into meaningful reports that can help M&IW and its clients to make informed meeting management decisions.

+ M&IW invested more in training for associates this year, adopting a companywide training technology that can also be used by clients.

+ The company has new Fortune 500 clients in the technology, healthcare, insurance, and association markets.

+ Project Global Giveback had a record year, with M&IW employees raising more then $14,000 for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin in addition to their work and donations to other charities.