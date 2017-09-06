Meeting Expectations: 2017 CMI 25

Menu
Meeting Expectations takes a spot on MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

 

Meeting Expectations

Atlanta

Meetingexpectations.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 255

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 30

Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, computers/electronics, franchising

The Latest

 

+ The International Association of Exhibitions and Events honored Meeting Expectations with an Art of the Show Award in the Attendee/Booth Interaction category for "The Game of Drones," which engaged attendees at a technology user group conference with indoor drone demonstrations, drone racing, and other activities.
 
+ New clients for Meeting Expectations include HP, Apex Tool Group, Association for Financial Technology, NewVoiceMedia, and Mortgage Builder.
 
+ Leadership changes include a new vice president of sales, Lance Hornecker, CMP, CMM, who joined Meeting Expectations in April, bringing with him more than 20 years of experience with Starwood Hotels & Resorts. The company has also promoted Lisa Neylon, CIS, to director of global sales and sourcing.
 
+ Meeting Expectations is collaborating with mobile app developer CrowdCompass by Cvent to create a demonstration mobile app that will introduce the technology to current and potential clients. The mock-up will show off the opportunities for sponsorship, networking, and enhancing the participant experience.
 
+ Meeting Expectations has moved is event management and registration product, IPReg, to the cloud. The system is now faster, more flexible, and easier to scale up for peak times. Among further enhancements expected for 2018 is a lead retrieval and session access app.
 

Leadership 

 

 
Brian Meyer, President and Managing Partner
 
Jeff Rausch, COO
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 90,000

Full-time employees: 115

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 45%

