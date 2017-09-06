Meeting Expectations: 2017 CMI 25

+ The International Association of Exhibitions and Events honored Meeting Expectations with an Art of the Show Award in the Attendee/Booth Interaction category for "The Game of Drones," which engaged attendees at a technology user group conference with indoor drone demonstrations, drone racing, and other activities.

+ New clients for Meeting Expectations include HP, Apex Tool Group, Association for Financial Technology, NewVoiceMedia, and Mortgage Builder.

+ Leadership changes include a new vice president of sales, Lance Hornecker, CMP, CMM, who joined Meeting Expectations in April, bringing with him more than 20 years of experience with Starwood Hotels & Resorts. The company has also promoted Lisa Neylon, CIS, to director of global sales and sourcing.

+ Meeting Expectations is collaborating with mobile app developer CrowdCompass by Cvent to create a demonstration mobile app that will introduce the technology to current and potential clients. The mock-up will show off the opportunities for sponsorship, networking, and enhancing the participant experience.

+ Meeting Expectations has moved is event management and registration product, IPReg, to the cloud. The system is now faster, more flexible, and easier to scale up for peak times. Among further enhancements expected for 2018 is a lead retrieval and session access app.