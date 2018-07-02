McVeigh Gets New Owners, Three Meetings Companies Become One

WorldTek Events, New Haven, Conn., and Fourth Wall Events, New York, N.Y., have announced a merger, and together they've acquired McVeigh Associates, a Long Island, N.Y.­-based independent meeting planning company. The new entity will now be called McVeigh Global Meetings and Events, based in New York City with close to 100 employees.

Each of the three companies brings complementary strengths and experience to the new organization. WorldTek Events has been managing a wide range of meetings and events for 40 years, with an emphasis on the association market. Fourth Wall has long been strong on the production, design, and creative side of the events industry but also has a corporate meeting client base, handling everything from sourcing to logistics to destination management. McVeigh Associates has made a name for itself in the corporate meeting world, making MeetingsNet’s list of the largest 25 meeting and incentive companies for 11 years in a row. The company’s client list has been strong in the pharmaceutical and insurance industries.

Jeff Guberman, former president of Fourth Wall, has been appointed CEO of the new McVeigh. Carvie Gillikin, former vice president at Fourth Wall, is the chief revenue officer for the company, and Steven Casley, former CEO of WorldTEK Events, will be an executive vice president focused on business development for the association market. Frank McVeigh, former president and CEO of McVeigh Associates, will sit on the new company’s board, and Doug Hunt from McVeigh Associates will be the new organization’s senior vice president of marketing.

“We are very excited to bring some of the best people in the industry together,” said Guberman. “We can now provide the quality and diversity of services to help our clients use live meetings and events to achieve their business goals every day.” According to a release on the merger, existing account teams are expected to remain in place, and further growth is anticipated as the new organization is “strategically exploring future acquisition opportunities.”