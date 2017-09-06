McVeigh Associates, Ltd.: 2017 CMI 25

McVeigh Associates, Ltd.
Long Island, N.Y.
Mcveigh.com
Corporate meetings in 2016: 852
Incentive travel programs in 2016: 15
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical, insurance/financial services
The Latest
+In summer 2017, McVeigh Associates signed a joint venture contract with Kellen, a leading global association management company. The new relationship provides McVeigh with a greater ability to produce full-service MICE offerings throughout Europe, Asia, and South America. McVeigh and Kellen expect their complementary solutions to provide an enhanced customer experience for corporate and association meetings.+ With the increasing need for centralized meetings technology, McVeigh offers technology consulting to clients as a value-added service. Aligning the right technology, assisting with the implementation plan, and driving the communications for company roll-outs are all services that fit into McVeigh’s current offerings.+ McVeigh’s sister company Scientiae, LLC is a medical education company focused on live educational programs and enduring materials. Scientiae offers satellite symposia, advisory boards, consensus meetings, speaker training, district meetings, consultants’ meetings, educational receptions, and audio teleconferences.+ The Children’s Cancer Center recognized McVeigh for creating and delivering special Valentine bags for the hospital's patients.
Leadership
Frank McVeigh, President and CEO
Robert LeValley, Managing Partner
Ellen Montuori Graziano, Managing Partner
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 102,657
Full-time employees: 83
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 39%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 96%
Visit Us Online
Website
Back to the full 2017 CMI 25 list.