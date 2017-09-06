McVeigh Associates, Ltd.: 2017 CMI 25

+In summer 2017, McVeigh Associates signed a joint venture contract with Kellen, a leading global association management company. The new relationship provides McVeigh with a greater ability to produce full-service MICE offerings throughout Europe, Asia, and South America. McVeigh and Kellen expect their complementary solutions to provide an enhanced customer experience for corporate and association meetings.

+ With the increasing need for centralized meetings technology, McVeigh offers technology consulting to clients as a value-added service. Aligning the right technology, assisting with the implementation plan, and driving the communications for company roll-outs are all services that fit into McVeigh’s current offerings.

+ McVeigh’s sister company Scientiae, LLC is a medical education company focused on live educational programs and enduring materials. Scientiae offers satellite symposia, advisory boards, consensus meetings, speaker training, district meetings, consultants’ meetings, educational receptions, and audio teleconferences.

+ The Children’s Cancer Center recognized McVeigh for creating and delivering special Valentine bags for the hospital's patients.