McVeigh and Kellen Target Growth with New Partnership

Independent meeting management company McVeigh Associates and association management company Kellen Company have formed a joint venture to deliver meeting and incentive services globally.

Long Island, N.Y.­–based McVeigh Associates has a strong presence in the pharmaceutical and healthcare meeting markets and is a perennial presence on MeetingsNet’s annual CMI 25 list of the largest meeting and incentive companies focused on the corporate market. It hopes to expand its footprint and offerings through the new relationship with Kellen, which has offices in Atlanta, Beijing, Brussels, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, New York City, and Washington, D.C.

“We are increasingly being asked for global meeting and incentive travel strategies from our roster of Fortune 500 clients,” said Frank McVeigh, president and CEO of McVeigh Associates. “Creating a synergy with a highly-respected company like Kellen provides a more robust global offering and allows our teams to have a local presence in key regions around the world.” Kellen’s reach includes affiliate offices in Africa, Brazil, India, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the U.K.

For Kellen, which now works with more than 125 trade associations, professional societies and charitable organizations, the relationship could open up the corporate market. “We see a tremendous growth opportunity in the corporate meetings sector and we believe that partnering with a solid company like McVeigh, can accelerate our growth potential,” said Kellen’s Peter Rush, chairman and CEO. “The synergy with McVeigh is the perfect combination and we look forward to the opportunities together.”