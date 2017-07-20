Marriott, Now Hilton, Tighten Cancellation Policies

Last month Marriott International Inc. revised its cancellation policy that previously allowed guests to cancel a reservation up to 24 hours before check in with no penalty. The new policy means guests who cancel within 48 hours of a reservation will be charged the equivalent of one night’s stay. For business travelers the impact can go both ways; on the one hand, it could make last-minute bookings easier as hotels have more warning about inventory availability, but on the other hand, business travelers often have no say when a client cancels a meeting or sales call, and out-of-pocket expenses could add up pretty quickly.

The Business Travel Coalition polled 216 travel managers and travel management company executives in 12 countries and found that the cancellation policy change is deeply unpopular. Fifty-nine percent said they would choose another lodging company, although 53 percent said they believed that other hotels would follow suit. Those respondents were right; Hilton is amending its default cancellation policy to 48 hours without penalty for managed properties and recommending the same for its franchised hotels.

Steve Reynolds, founder and CEO of TRIPBAM, Inc., believes that this could be an opportunity for other chains. He says, “If I was a secondary player and I could steal share away from the big guy, I might play that card. I might even get rid of my cancellation policy just to show them some love.” He also points out that travelers from small to mid-size companies will feel the most pain from this policy. They will now have to pay the extra dollars for a refundable room if they believe there is a possibility of cancellation. Reynolds says, “It would be suicide to apply fees to large corporate clients,” noting that they have the option to take their business elsewhere if the corporate rate they negotiate doesn’t include penalty-free cancellations.

Meeting planners will probably not feel much impact from the change in policy. Elizabeth Scudderi, senior meetings manager at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists, says for large group bookings she will negotiate a cancellation policy. But she is also sympathetic to the hotels, she says, “I understand why they are doing this. I was a hotelier for 18 years.” However, when asked if someone from her organization were to incur a late-cancellation fee would she use her leverage from large group bookings to get an exemption, she says, “Yes, for sure.”