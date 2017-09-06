Maritz Global Events: 2017 CMI 25

+ In October, Maritz Travel–A Maritz Global Events Company announced its partnership with Polaris to develop a user-friendly healthcare provider reporting system for medical meetings management. The new system helps clients simplify their reporting processes while also becoming more compliant.

+ Before launching its new healthcare solution, Maritz Travel hired healthcare compliance leader, Pat Schaumann, founder of MPI’s Healthcare Meeting Compliance Certificate program, as senior compliance director. She works with healthcare clients to navigate a complex and challenging regulatory climate.

+ Earlier this year, sister company Experient announced a strategic partnership with The Experience Institute, allowing Experient to offer survey tools that provide data on how an event destination drives memorable experiences for participants.

+ Maritz Global Events’ two divisions, Maritz Travel and Experient, have added significant leaders to their sales teams. In March, Maritz Travel welcomed global sales veteran Mary Casey as its senior vice president of sales and marketing, coming from a similar position at Starwood Hotels & Resorts. Last year, Experient hired Disney veteran Jamie Murdock as vice president of sales.

+ Maritz Global Events continues to be active in the fight against human trafficking and has been honored as a “Top Member” from ECPAT-USA for exceptional work to integrate child protection practices into their businesses.