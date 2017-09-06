George P. Johnson Experience Marketing: 2017 CMI 25

+ 2016 exceeded business growth targets and saw new client wins with Mazda, Amazon, NIO, Google, MasterCard, Phillips 66, NetApp, and more.

+ As part of the Project: Worldwide, a network of independently owned agencies, GPJ has a wealth of resources available to it. Those resources expanded in 2016 when another Project: Worldwide company, Spinifex, acquired Synchrony Studios. Housed inside the GPJ Los Angeles office, Synchrony has the tools and advanced technical back-end of a large film studio, as well as creative directors, visual effects artists, motion designers, audio engineers, and producers. The studio has already produced award-winning work for GPJ and Spinifex on the Nissan Rogue launch at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which nabbed Reggie and Ex Awards in recent months.