Gavel International: 2017 CMI 25

+ Gavel opened a new headquarters office in Vernon Hills, Ill., in late 2016.

+ Among its ongoing efforts to give back to the community, the company donates excess toiletries from incentive travel programs and used cell phones to women’s shelters. In addition, Gavel continues to be an annual partner with the Toys for Tots programs operated by the United States Marines.

+ The number of corporate meetings and incentives planned and executed by Gavel has ticked up modestly in 2016 over 2015, with a corresponding 3 percent increase in the number of room nights booked for those meetings and incentives.