Gallery: MPI WEC at the Speed of Learning

From the private lounge and registration area at the airport, to the closing celebration at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, from the completely reimagined learning spaces to the high-energy pep rallies, parties, and puppies, here's a look at this year's Meeting Professionals International's World Education Congress.

Meeting Professionals International's World Education Congress roared into Indianapolis on June 2 with a whirlwind of design innovations—learning Villages and Pep Rally general sessions, anyone?—thought-provoking speakers and high-intensity programming, and, of course, networking played large on everything from the Lucas Oil Stadium to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was fast. It was fun. It was loud. It was insightful. It was imperfect. It was, above all, an experience, according to many of the 2,200 or so people who came to Indy to check it out. Here are photos of some of the highlights of WEC18, which wrapped up June 5.