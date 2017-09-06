Fox World Travel: 2017 CMI 25

Menu
Fox World Travel is named to MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market

 

 

Fox World Travel

Oshkosh, Wis.

Foxworldtravel.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 655

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 21

Top customer markets: automotive, insurance/financial services, manufacturing

 

The Latest

+ In August 2016, Fox merged its three industry brands—Fox Premier Meetings and Incentives, Fox Business Travel, and Fox Leisure/Select—under the Fox World Travel name. 
 
+ Recent senior leadership additions include James Keller, as vice president, meetings and incentives. Keller, who joined the company in January 2016, most recently served as senior vice president with ADTRAV Travel Management, where he led both the vacation and meeting divisions.
 
+ In June 2016, Fox was recognized by Cvent with a nomination for its Savvy Sourcer Plannie Award.
 
+ In August 2017, Fox appeared for the fifth time on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing companies, with a three-year sales growth of 58 percent.
 
+ In November 2016, Fox was named a Concur Certified Travel Management Company.
 

Leadership

 

James “Keller” Keller, CTA, CTE, Vice President, Meetings and Incentives
 
David Juedes, Executive Chairman 
 
David Juedes, II, CEO
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 121,977

Full-time employees: 230

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 22%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 4%

 

Back to the full 2017 CMI 25 list.

 

