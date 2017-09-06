Fox World Travel: 2017 CMI 25

+ In August 2016, Fox merged its three industry brands—Fox Premier Meetings and Incentives, Fox Business Travel, and Fox Leisure/Select—under the Fox World Travel name.

+ Recent senior leadership additions include James Keller, as vice president, meetings and incentives. Keller, who joined the company in January 2016, most recently served as senior vice president with ADTRAV Travel Management, where he led both the vacation and meeting divisions.

+ In June 2016, Fox was recognized by Cvent with a nomination for its Savvy Sourcer Plannie Award.

+ In August 2017, Fox appeared for the fifth time on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing companies, with a three-year sales growth of 58 percent.

+ In November 2016, Fox was named a Concur Certified Travel Management Company.