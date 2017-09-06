Menu
Enterprise Events Group: 2017 CMI 25

EEG is named to MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

OWEN GILDERSLEEVE

Enterprise Events Group

San Rafael, Calif.

eeginc.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 262

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 45

Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical, computers/electronics

The Latest

 

+ EEG experienced growth in its client base by 15 percent in 2016 and is poised to increase its customer list even more in 2017, with 10 new customers from January to June.
 
+ The company continues to sell its proprietary registration software, Event360, to about 80 percent of its clients.
 
+ EEG increased its local charitable efforts in 2016. Employees had the opportunity to volunteer for community organizations twice throughout the year, as well as on their own during an additional half workday. Bay-area organizations such as Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, Novato Human Needs Center, and Marin Community Clinic benefited from EEG’s assistance.
 

Leadership

 

Matthew Gillam, Officer 
 
Richard Calcaterra, Officer 
 

More Stats

 

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 280,250

Full-time employees: 137

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 25%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 80% 

 
