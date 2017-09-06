Menu
CWT Meetings &amp; Events: 2017 CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

CWT Meetings & Events: 2017 CMI 25

CWT M&E is named to MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

 

CWT Meetings & Events

Minnetonka, Minn.

cwt-meetings-events.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 763

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 138

Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, telecommunications/high-tech,
entertainment/fashion

  

The Latest

 

+ In March, CWT Meetings & Events integrated International SOS into its core customer offering. While traveling to, and attending, meetings and events, CWT M&E customers can now access pre-travel advice and integrate further International SOS Services, such as the Event Medical Support Plan, into their programs. Additionally, this agreement allows CWT M&E’s planners and customers to subscribe to medical and security alerts. Customers will also benefit from access to a bespoke Travel Risk Assessment Tool.
 
+ In staff news, Ian Cummings, in June 2016 was appointed to head the EMEA region, and Kari Wendel, Vice President, Global SMM Strategy & Solutions, was honored as one of the “Top 25 Women in the Meetings Industry.” 
 
+ CWT M&E launched a new meeting room booking platform for the U.K. and Ireland, powered through a new partnership with Meetingsbooker.com.
 
+ CWT's annual client, sponsor, and supplier event, hosted alongside the GBTA Convention, supports a local cause in the host city. In 2016, that cause was Make A Wish Colorado. (Watch here.) 
  

Leadership 

 

Tony Wagner, Vice President, Americas and South Pacific Region
 
Cindy Fisher, Executive Vice President and Global Head  
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 155,340

Full-time employees: 1,500

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 16%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 26% 

Visit Us Online 

Website

2018 Meetings & Events Future Trends

Case Study: Technology Focused Conference

 

Back to the full 2017 CMI 25 list. 

