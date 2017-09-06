ConferenceDirect: 2017 CMI 25

OWEN GILDERSLEEVE
ConferenceDirect
West Hollywood, Calif.
conferencedirect.com
Corporate meetings in 2016: 328
Incentive travel programs in 2016: 54
Top customer markets: telecommunications, computers/electronics, nonprofit associations
The Latest
+ CEO Brian Stevens is the 2017 chair for MPI’s international board of directors and was recognized as one of the Top 25 most influential people in the meetings industry.+ In fall 2016, J.J. Wills left Caesars Entertainment to join ConferenceDirect as vice president, business development and marketing programs. In May, Starwood veteran Betty Wilson joined the leadership team as senior vice president, business development. She replaced Mike Fegley, who retired in December.+ ConferenceDirect was named Customer of the Year for 2016 by Visit Baltimore.+ In partnership with Landry & Kling and 3D Cruise Partners, ConferenceDirect now offers cruise services to its clients.+ In April, Conference-Direct expanded its accounting operations with an office in greater Sacramento, Calif.+ At the Annual Partner Meeting 2017 in Baltimore, ConferenceDirect unveiled a $100,000 donation to St. Anne’s, a women and family services organization based in Los Angeles. Conference-Direct also conducted its annual summer fundraising campaign in support of ECPAT-USA, which combats human trafficking and the commercial sexual exploitation of children.
Leadership
Brian D. Stevens, CEO
Jerry Horan, President & COO
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 106,928
Full-time employees: 84
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 7%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 35%