Menu
CMI 25
Bishop-McCann, LLC: 2017 CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Bishop-McCann, LLC: 2017 CMI 25

Bishop-McCann joins MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

 
 
 
 

Bishop-McCann, LLC

Kansas City, Mo.

bishopmccann.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 215

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 6

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, telecommunications

 

The Latest

 

+ Bishop-McCann celebrated its 20th anniversary in April 2017. Recent new clients include Santen, NetApps, Service Management Group, and Barkley & NorthStar Genetics.
 
+ In March 2017, the company entered a cross-marketing agreement with Blue Grotto Technologies, whose pharmaceutical compliance technology platform captures expenses, certifications, and other data and simplifies the reporting process for meetings that include healthcare providers. The new Event Healthcare Solution, rolled out in August, features the new technology, a Healthcare Meetings Compliance Certificate–certified team, and Bishop-McCann’s in-house speakers’ bureau for healthcare and business industry speakers.
 
+ In the past year, four company associates have earned their Certified Meeting Professional designation and three have earned their HMCC.
 
+ The company earned a Legacy Award from Meeting Professionals International’s Kansas City chapter, which recognizes companies for innovation, leadership, and driving positive change. It also was honored with the International Association of Speakers Bureaus' 2017 Award.
 

Leadership

 
 
Rob Adams, President & CEO
 
Dan Nilsen, Founder
  

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 75,511

Full-time employees: 80.5

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 88%

 

Visit Us Online

 
 
 

 

 

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Global Events Planning
Related
Las Vegas dice
IMEX America to Leave Sands Expo After 2020
Sep 14, 2017
spreadsheet
Improve Your Planner–Supplier Relationships with Better QBRs
Sep 12, 2017
Ruins St Paul Church in Macau, China
Sponsored Content
Sands Resorts Macao Leverages MICE Trends for Maximum Impact
Sep 12, 2017
global business
McVeigh and Kellen Target Growth with New Partnership
Sep 11, 2017