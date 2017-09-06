Menu
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

BI WORLDWIDE: 2017 CMI 25

BI WORLDWIDE is named to MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

OWEN GILDERSLEEVE

BI WORLDWIDE

Minneapolis

biworldwide.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 475

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 375

Top customer markets: automotive, telecommunications, manufacturing

 

The Latest

 
+ BI Worldwide opened its 27th sales office in the U.S. this year. The new Long Island, N.Y., location is among seven offices that serve as regional global headquarters, in addition to its Minneapolis hub. The company has also recently opened an account office in Plano, Texas, to align with a key client’s headquarters.
 
+ BI Worldwide renewed agreements with technology providers Cvent, SpotMe, and QuickMobile, and added Expedia and Amadeus Cruise to its self booking global participant travel platform in 2017.
 
+ The company continues to expand its individual incentive offering and DIY platform.
 
+ BI Worldwide has been named one of the "Top 150 Work-places in Minnesota" by the Star Tribune.
 
 

Leadership 

 
Larry Schoenecker, CEO
 
Mary MacGregor, Corporate Vice President, Event Solutions
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 557,000

Full-time employees: 1,317

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 28%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 93%

 

 

 

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Global Events Planning
Related
Las Vegas dice
IMEX America to Leave Sands Expo After 2020
Sep 14, 2017
spreadsheet
Improve Your Planner–Supplier Relationships with Better QBRs
Sep 12, 2017
Ruins St Paul Church in Macau, China
Sponsored Content
Sands Resorts Macao Leverages MICE Trends for Maximum Impact
Sep 12, 2017
global business
McVeigh and Kellen Target Growth with New Partnership
Sep 11, 2017