BI WORLDWIDE: 2017 CMI 25

+ BI Worldwide opened its 27th sales office in the U.S. this year. The new Long Island, N.Y., location is among seven offices that serve as regional global headquarters, in addition to its Minneapolis hub. The company has also recently opened an account office in Plano, Texas, to align with a key client’s headquarters.

+ BI Worldwide renewed agreements with technology providers Cvent, SpotMe, and QuickMobile, and added Expedia and Amadeus Cruise to its self booking global participant travel platform in 2017.

+ The company continues to expand its individual incentive offering and DIY platform.

+ BI Worldwide has been named one of the "Top 150 Work-places in Minnesota" by the Star Tribune.