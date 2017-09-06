Menu
BCD Meetings & Events, LLC : 2017 CMI 25

BCD Meetings & Events joins MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market

OWEN GILDERSLEEVE

 

BCD Meetings & Events, LLC

Chicago

bcdme.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 29,772

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 1,202

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical

The Latest

 
+ BCD Meetings & Events launched a new operating unit in April called BCD Sports, concentrating on team travel and corporate hospitality.
 
+ The company earned a 2016 Crystal Award from the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence in the category Most Impactful Effort Toward CSR as Part of an Incentive Program.
+ To expand its capabilities in the EMEA region, BCD M&E acquired Zibrant, a U.K.-based events agency.
 
+ 2016 was a growth year, with four new vice presidents joining the company: Therese Kelleher, senior vice president, enterprise solutions; Shauna Whitehead, vice president, global account management; Nancy Medoff, vice president, global sales; and John Gilbert, vice president, Life Sciences Center of Excellence. In other staff news, Bruce Morgan transitioned to managing director, LATAM, and Nigel Cooper, is now managing director, EMEA.
 
+ Sister organization BCD Travel was listed by Forbes as among “America’s Best Employers” and received recognition for its sustainability efforts from EcoVadis.
 

Leadership

 
 Scott Graf, Global President
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 1,005,871

Full-time employees: 1,000

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 49%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 64.5%

 

 

 

