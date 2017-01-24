BCD M&E Hires New VP to lead Enterprise Solutions

Therese Kelleher

BCD Meetings & Events, the Chicago-based meeting and event management company, has named Therese Kelleher to the position of vice president, Enterprise Solutions, heading up the global strategic meetings management line of business, meeting solutions, and the Life Science Center of Excellence.

Including her most recent posts as general manager of North America for EF Corporate Solutions, a language training company, and before that as head of global SMM sales, Americas at CWT Meetings & Events, Kelleher has more than 23 years of international business development experience.

“I look forward to applying my global knowledge and experience to produce results for BCD M&E’s enterprise clients throughout the world. I’m driven by producing tangible results and our team structure and passionate experts are uniquely set up for success,” Kelleher said.