Menu
merger_global network
Corporate Meetings & Events

BCD M&E Grows Globally with Grass Roots Acquisition

One of the largest independent meeting planning companies in the country, BCD Meetings & Events, is poised to get even bigger. The company has signed an agreement to acquire Grass Roots Meetings & Events, a well-established player with 220 employees and 12 offices around the world, including key locations in London and Fleet, U.K.; New York; Dusseldorf, Germany; Zurich, Switzerland; and Singapore.

“We have been strategically investing to grow our global presence and service offerings over the last three years,” said Scott Graf, BCD M&E global president. “This acquisition is about strengthening local event operations, offering new venue sourcing technology, and expanding our delegate management solution.”

Grass Roots Meetings & Events, a division of Grass Roots Group Holdings, Ltd., specializes in strategic meetings management and delegate management, and, according to a press release, manages close to $200 million in meeting spend. The company counts nine of the top 15 investment banks among the global clients it works with.

BCD M&E, headquartered in Chicago, has more than 1,100 employees and locations in more than 50 countries. It is an independently managed operating company of BCD Group, based in The Netherlands, and a sister organization of BCD Travel.

TAGS: Strategic Meetings Management Global Events Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Mindfulness word cloud on laptop
Mindful Mondays Week 7: Mindful Use of Technology
Dec 15, 2017
People forming the number 1
5 Meeting Trends that Will Prioritize People in 2018
Dec 12, 2017
Men putting two puzzle pieces together
Consolidation of Meetings and Travel Functions on the Rise
Dec 12, 2017
Rhea Stagner, vice president, supplier relations and sourcing at Maritz Travel and the SITE Foundation’s 2017 President, shares her top takeaways from the SITE Index Survey results.
Top 5 Takeaways: SITE Index Survey
Dec 11, 2017