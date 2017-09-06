Ashfield Meetings & Events: 2017 CMI 25

+ Ashfield’s U.S. operations continue to grow with U.S. staff levels up 30 percent over last year. The Indianapolis office has recently been expanded to accommodate the growing team.

+ Laura Brown, senior vice president of operations, has been appointed to the company’s board of directors. Operational specialists Liz Harvey and Michelle Fahey have been named to the U.S. senior leadership team, helping to expand the global reach of the exhibits department, develop staff, and deliver against objectives.

+ Ashfield launched Bize-Sized Strategic Meetings Management, a methodology to implement client SMM programs, where none currently exists.

+ In the inaugural year of Ashfield Cares, the U.S. division’s charitable initiative, employees supported organizations that were meaningful to them, including the MS Run for Research, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, and the Spirit of Giving Campaign.

+ A new employee personal development fund called Ignition is aimed at inspiring the workforce. Successful employees are awarded a stipend to expand their skills, knowledge, or experience in any field.