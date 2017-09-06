Menu
Ashfield Meetings & Events: 2017 CMI 25

Ashfield is named to MeetingsNet's 2017 listing of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market

 
 

Ashfield Meetings & Events

Ivyland, Pa.

Corporate meetings in 2016: 1,692

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 11

Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical

 

The Latest

 

+ Ashfield’s U.S. operations continue to grow with U.S. staff levels up 30 percent over last year. The Indianapolis office has recently been expanded to accommodate the growing team.
 
+ Laura Brown, senior vice president of operations, has been appointed to the company’s board of directors. Operational specialists Liz Harvey and Michelle Fahey have been named to the U.S. senior leadership team, helping to expand the global reach of the exhibits department, develop staff, and deliver against objectives. 
 
+ Ashfield launched Bize-Sized Strategic Meetings Management, a methodology to implement client SMM programs, where none currently exists.
 
+ In the inaugural year of Ashfield Cares, the U.S. division’s charitable initiative, employees supported organizations that were meaningful to them, including the MS Run for Research, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, and the Spirit of Giving Campaign.  
 
+ A new employee personal development fund called Ignition is aimed at inspiring the workforce. Successful employees are awarded a stipend to expand their skills, knowledge, or experience in any field.
  

Leadership

 

Gavin Houston, CEO, Americas
 
Laura Brown, Senior Vice President, Operations
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 439,920

Full-time employees: 326

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 28%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 77%

 

