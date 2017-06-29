American Express Meetings & Events to Fold in Banks Sadler

One of the world’s largest independent meeting planning organizations is getting even bigger. American Express Global Business Travel has signed a deal to acquire London-based event management agency Banks Sadler. When the acquisition is complete, Banks Sandler will become part of GBT’s meeting division, American Express Meetings & Events.

Banks Sadler has approximately 250 employees and is headquartered in London, with offices in York and Winsor, England; Paris; Dusseldorf, Germany; and New York, N.Y.

“The sale is a pivotal moment,” said Leigh Jagger, CEO of Banks Sadler, noting that clients would benefit from AEME’s “supplier relationships, global scale, and expertise of strategic meetings management programs.”

Issa Jouaneh, senior vice president and general manager of AEME, says Banks Sadler has “an independent agency mindset that we will maintain and grow.”

The acquisition is expected to be complete by the third quarter of this year.