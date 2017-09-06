Menu
CMI 25
ALTOUR Meetings &amp; Incentives: 2017 CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives: 2017 CMI 25

ALTOUR M&I joins MeetingsNet's 2017 listing of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market

 

 

ALTOUR 

Meetings & Incentives 

Minneapolis  

altour.com/meetings-incentives 

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 343

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 47

Top customer markets: food industry, healthcare/medical, entertainment/fashion

The Latest

 

+ Corporate United selected ALTOUR M&I as its preferred meeting, incentive, event technology, and strategic meetings management supplier.
 
+ Experiencing steady growth over the past year, ALTOUR M&I increased its staff to 75 full-time meeting, event, and technology planners.
 
+ Kim Holste was promoted to vice president of operations and Wendy Markert was welcomed as the new director of account management.
 
+ Parent company ALTOUR International was named to Travel Weekly’s 2017 Power List, providing meeting clients with access to $2.6 billion in buying power.
 

Leadership

 

 
Mary Sue Leathers,
President of Meetings & Incentives
 
Alexandre Chemla, Owner
 
Barry Noskeau, COO 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 92,623

Full-time employees: 1,421

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5.5%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 9%

Visit Us Online

Website

Facebook

LinkedIn
 

Back to the full 2017 CMI 25 list.

 

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Global Events Planning
Related
Las Vegas dice
IMEX America to Leave Sands Expo After 2020
Sep 14, 2017
spreadsheet
Improve Your Planner–Supplier Relationships with Better QBRs
Sep 12, 2017
Ruins St Paul Church in Macau, China
Sponsored Content
Sands Resorts Macao Leverages MICE Trends for Maximum Impact
Sep 12, 2017
global business
McVeigh and Kellen Target Growth with New Partnership
Sep 11, 2017