ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives: 2017 CMI 25

+ Corporate United selected ALTOUR M&I as its preferred meeting, incentive, event technology, and strategic meetings management supplier.

+ Experiencing steady growth over the past year, ALTOUR M&I increased its staff to 75 full-time meeting, event, and technology planners.

+ Kim Holste was promoted to vice president of operations and Wendy Markert was welcomed as the new director of account management.

+ Parent company ALTOUR International was named to Travel Weekly’s 2017 Power List, providing meeting clients with access to $2.6 billion in buying power.