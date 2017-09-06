ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives: 2017 CMI 25

ALTOUR
Meetings & Incentives
Minneapolis
altour.com/meetings-incentives
Corporate meetings in 2016: 343
Incentive travel programs in 2016: 47
Top customer markets: food industry, healthcare/medical, entertainment/fashion
The Latest
+ Corporate United selected ALTOUR M&I as its preferred meeting, incentive, event technology, and strategic meetings management supplier.+ Experiencing steady growth over the past year, ALTOUR M&I increased its staff to 75 full-time meeting, event, and technology planners.+ Kim Holste was promoted to vice president of operations and Wendy Markert was welcomed as the new director of account management.+ Parent company ALTOUR International was named to Travel Weekly’s 2017 Power List, providing meeting clients with access to $2.6 billion in buying power.
Leadership
Mary Sue Leathers,
President of Meetings & Incentives
Alexandre Chemla, Owner
Barry Noskeau, COO
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 92,623
Full-time employees: 1,421
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5.5%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 9%
