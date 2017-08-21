Menu
Corporate Meetings & Events

22 Meeting-Related Companies Land on Inc. 5000 List

Shofur grows revenues by more than 10,000 percent, making it the top meetings industry company on the list.

Inc. magazine’s 36th annual Inc. 5000 ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies is out, and the meetings, events, and convention industry is well represented on the prestigious list.
     The 2017 rankings, which selected U.S.-based companies based on their three-year revenue growth from 2014 to 2016, include at least 22 companies serving the meeting and event industry. At No. 21, Shofur, an Atlanta-based charter bus reservation platform, earned the highest spot for any meeting-related company, with three-year revenue growth of 10,448 percent. The company, a member of the Global Business Travel Association, boasts an impressive list of group business clients, including Delta Air Lines, Microsoft, and the PGA Tour.

Other meeting-related companies that landed a spot on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list include:

#63 The Air Travel Group, Orlando, Fla.
Negotiates airfares for groups, sports teams, and corporate and event travel
Three-year revenue growth: 5,379 percent

#123 Double A, Austin, Texas
Designs and produces branded experiential marketing events, with in-house technology that focuses on the e-sports, gaming, technology, and entertainment sectors
Three-year revenue growth: 3,270 percent

#1004 Fonteva, Arlington, Va.
A cloud-based software company on the Salesforce platform with apps designed for meetings, events, member management, and engagement
Three-year revenue growth: 430 percent

#1125 EventSphere, Atlanta
Event housing and management services
Three-year revenue growth: 372 percent

#1172 T3 Expo, Lakeville, Mass.
Event and trade show services and products, including logistics, construction, and e-commerce applications for mobile devices
Three-year revenue growth: 354 percent

#1520 innoVia Events, Dallas
Full-service event design and audiovisual production services
Three-year revenue growth: 264 percent

#1591 ETA Creative Event Producers, Marietta, Ga.
Event management, production, and related services, including entertainment, set design, and video
Three-year revenue growth: 248 percent

#1635 TravelAdvocates, Hoboken, N.J.
Hotel bookings for corporate groups, tours, sports teams, and traveling work crews
Three-year revenue growth: 240 percent

#1929 CadmiumCD, Forest Hill, Md.
Technology, signage, and services for trade show organizers and conference managers
Three-year revenue growth: 198 percent

#2066 Peachtree Tents & Events, Nashville
Party rental equipment and furnishings
Three-year revenue growth: 178 percent

#2177 TOURtech, Raleigh, N.C.
Wi-Fi, Internet, and technology services for corporate events, conferences, product launches, music festivals, concert tours, and sporting events
Three-year revenue growth: 167 percent

#2344 Expo Logic, East Norriton, Pa.
Registration, lead-retrieval, and other services for companies and organizers in the trade show industry.
Three-year revenue growth: 154 percent

#2872 Convene, New York, N.Y
Day conference centers in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.
Three-year revenue growth: 118 percent

#3032 Small Business Expo, New York, N.Y
A business-to-business trade show held around the U.S.
Three-year revenue growth: 109 percent

#3168 BigSpeak Speakers Bureau, Santa Barbara, Calif.
Corporate education services through keynote speakers, consultants, coaches, and trainers
Three-year revenue growth: 103 percent

#3302 The Trade Group, Carrollton, Texas
Exhibit management and event marketing for trade shows, including custom booth design
Three-year revenue growth: 96 percent

#3404 Pinnacle Exhibits, Hillsboro, Ore.
Designs and constructs exhibits, events, and installations for marketing, sales, education and interaction purposes for retail brands
Three-year revenue growth: 93 percent

#3756 Meeting Tomorrow, Chicago
Rents audiovisual equipment, iPads, and computers, and provides other technology-related services for live and virtual meetings
Three-year revenue growth: 79 percent

#3995 Executive Speakers Bureau, Germantown, Tenn.
Manages motivational speakers from around the world
Three-year revenue growth: 71 percent

#4390 Fox World Travel, Oshkosh, Wis.
Business travel services, including mobile booking, travel management, and meeting and incentive management
Three-year revenue growth: 58 percent

#4550 Live Technologies, Columbus, Ohio
Full-service production company for meetings and events, including audiovisual systems, videos, sets, and lighting
Three-year revenue growth: 54 percent

#4905 XpoSolutions, Lemont, Ill.
Logistics and shipping for trade show exhibits
Three-year revenue growth: 44 percent

 Did we miss your meetings industry company on the Inc. 5000? Let us know!

**This article has been updated from the original to include Foteva, which made the list at No. #1004.

