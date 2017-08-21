22 Meeting-Related Companies Land on Inc. 5000 List

Inc. magazine’s 36th annual Inc. 5000 ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies is out, and the meetings, events, and convention industry is well represented on the prestigious list.

The 2017 rankings, which selected U.S.-based companies based on their three-year revenue growth from 2014 to 2016, include at least 22 companies serving the meeting and event industry. At No. 21, Shofur, an Atlanta-based charter bus reservation platform, earned the highest spot for any meeting-related company, with three-year revenue growth of 10,448 percent. The company, a member of the Global Business Travel Association, boasts an impressive list of group business clients, including Delta Air Lines, Microsoft, and the PGA Tour.

Other meeting-related companies that landed a spot on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list include:

#63 The Air Travel Group, Orlando, Fla.

Negotiates airfares for groups, sports teams, and corporate and event travel

Three-year revenue growth: 5,379 percent

#123 Double A, Austin, Texas

Designs and produces branded experiential marketing events, with in-house technology that focuses on the e-sports, gaming, technology, and entertainment sectors

Three-year revenue growth: 3,270 percent

#1004 Fonteva, Arlington, Va.

A cloud-based software company on the Salesforce platform with apps designed for meetings, events, member management, and engagement

Three-year revenue growth: 430 percent

#1125 EventSphere, Atlanta

Event housing and management services

Three-year revenue growth: 372 percent

#1172 T3 Expo, Lakeville, Mass.

Event and trade show services and products, including logistics, construction, and e-commerce applications for mobile devices

Three-year revenue growth: 354 percent

#1520 innoVia Events, Dallas

Full-service event design and audiovisual production services

Three-year revenue growth: 264 percent

#1591 ETA Creative Event Producers, Marietta, Ga.

Event management, production, and related services, including entertainment, set design, and video

Three-year revenue growth: 248 percent

#1635 TravelAdvocates, Hoboken, N.J.

Hotel bookings for corporate groups, tours, sports teams, and traveling work crews

Three-year revenue growth: 240 percent

#1929 CadmiumCD, Forest Hill, Md.

Technology, signage, and services for trade show organizers and conference managers

Three-year revenue growth: 198 percent

#2066 Peachtree Tents & Events, Nashville

Party rental equipment and furnishings

Three-year revenue growth: 178 percent

#2177 TOURtech, Raleigh, N.C.

Wi-Fi, Internet, and technology services for corporate events, conferences, product launches, music festivals, concert tours, and sporting events

Three-year revenue growth: 167 percent

#2344 Expo Logic, East Norriton, Pa.

Registration, lead-retrieval, and other services for companies and organizers in the trade show industry.

Three-year revenue growth: 154 percent

#2872 Convene, New York, N.Y

Day conference centers in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

Three-year revenue growth: 118 percent

#3032 Small Business Expo, New York, N.Y

A business-to-business trade show held around the U.S.

Three-year revenue growth: 109 percent

#3168 BigSpeak Speakers Bureau, Santa Barbara, Calif.

Corporate education services through keynote speakers, consultants, coaches, and trainers

Three-year revenue growth: 103 percent

#3302 The Trade Group, Carrollton, Texas

Exhibit management and event marketing for trade shows, including custom booth design

Three-year revenue growth: 96 percent

#3404 Pinnacle Exhibits, Hillsboro, Ore.

Designs and constructs exhibits, events, and installations for marketing, sales, education and interaction purposes for retail brands

Three-year revenue growth: 93 percent

#3756 Meeting Tomorrow, Chicago

Rents audiovisual equipment, iPads, and computers, and provides other technology-related services for live and virtual meetings

Three-year revenue growth: 79 percent

#3995 Executive Speakers Bureau, Germantown, Tenn.

Manages motivational speakers from around the world

Three-year revenue growth: 71 percent

#4390 Fox World Travel, Oshkosh, Wis.

Business travel services, including mobile booking, travel management, and meeting and incentive management

Three-year revenue growth: 58 percent

#4550 Live Technologies, Columbus, Ohio

Full-service production company for meetings and events, including audiovisual systems, videos, sets, and lighting

Three-year revenue growth: 54 percent

#4905 XpoSolutions, Lemont, Ill.

Logistics and shipping for trade show exhibits

Three-year revenue growth: 44 percent

Did we miss your meetings industry company on the Inc. 5000? Let us know!

**This article has been updated from the original to include Foteva, which made the list at No. #1004.