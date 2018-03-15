Menu
Time to Show #CMEinAction

The Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education is looking to showcase examples of innovative CME activities on social media.

The days when continuing medical education meant sitting in a dark room listening to a lecture while staring at a screen are finally coming to an end—and the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education wants the world to know about all the interesting, innovative activities today’s accredited providers are designing.

If you have activities that use state-of-the-educational-art means to drive improved healthcare provider behavior, patient outcomes, and more, ACCME wants the world to know about it. Email your photos, organization’s name, and a short description of what you’re doing to ACCME’s Megan Peters Jovic at [email protected] The accreditor will highlight select images on its Facebook, Twitter, and new Instagram account with the hashtag #CMEinAction—and it invites you to post your own images using the hashtag to demonstrate just how diverse, flexible, and high-quality today’s CME can be.

