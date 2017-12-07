Menu
Katie Keel, executive director, SACME
SACME Announces New Executive Director

The Society for Academic Continuing Medical Education welcomes Katie Keel to the top spot.

The Society for Academic Continuing Medical Education has announced that Katie Keel is now its executive director. Keel has 20 years of experience working with professional membership associations and nonprofit organizations. She has a Master’s of Public Administration with an emphasis on nonprofit management, and is in the process of obtaining her Certified Association Executive credential through the American Society of Association Executives.

As an account executive at the association management firm Bostrom, she has served as the executive director for the Association of Women Surgeons and the AWS Foundation. During her tenure, AWS grew its membership, increased sponsorship and exhibitor support, and achieved record conference attendance.

SACME’s new leader can be reached at [email protected], or by calling (312) 596-5212.

