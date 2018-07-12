ACCME Launches Newly Streamlined Website

If you have ever found yourself getting lost in the weeds trying to find what you needed at acme.org, you can put away your digital compass—the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education has followed up on its new logo and strategic plan with a redesigned, mobile-friendly, easy-to-navigate website.

“We built this website with input from the CME community. It’s designed to be more user-friendly and streamlined and yet still contain all the information you’re used to accessing,” says Graham McMahon, ACCME president and CEO, in a video introducing the new website.

A stop at the home page will provide the latest ACCME-related news and events, while the aptly named Accreditation Rules tab clicks through to the ACCME’s Accreditation Criteria, Standards for Commercial Support, and Policies. Under the Resources tab are FAQs, examples of compliance and noncompliance, and videos.

The new “Our Stories” section features CME providers sharing how their initiatives affect clinician learners and their patients. Providers also can click through to the ACCME Program and Activity Reporting System, or PARS, from the top banner on any page of the website.