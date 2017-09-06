World Travel Inc.: 2017 CMI 25

+ In addition to partnerships with Cvent, for a range of meeting management solutions, and On Call International, for meeting and event security and risk management, WTI has recently expanded its partnership with Concur to develop seamless meeting integrations.

+ In addition to end-to-end strategic meeting management services, WTI is also supporting small meetings strategically and has developed a proprietary meeting management approval portal for ease of managing event air policy deviations.

+ The WTI website recently received a Horizon Interactive Award for excellence in interactive media production. Kristen Koenig, director of sales, global meetings and events, received recognition in 2017 as a Top 15 “Go Getter” Young Professional in the meetings industry.

+ The WTI Global Meetings & Events team is active with the Global Business Travel Association, Women in Travel (WINiT), Meeting Professionals International, and Meetings Mean Business.

+ The average tenure for WTI meeting planners is 14 years.