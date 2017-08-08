US Motivation Inc. [heading 3]

Atlanta

Corporate meetings in 2015: 118

Incentive travel programs in 2015: 93

Top customer markets: telecommunications, manufacturing, franchise

The Latest

• In 2015, US Motivation earned a Crystal Award from the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence for Excellence in Incentive Travel–North America. The award-winning event—a music-themed incentive program for 180 participants at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess—delivered a 25 percent increase in incremental net income for the financial and insurance services client and gave the 54-year-old US Motivation its 34th Crystal Award.

• This spring the company announced a series of promotions and additions to the company’s executive team. Among them is Bill Karwoski, who joined the company as vice president of sales and marketing from Sherpa Insight and before that BI Worldwide, and Caren Bigelow, who was promoted to vice president of travel operations. Bigelow is volunteer co-chair of the SITE Foundation Classic 2015–2016.

• US Motivation is owned by GYPC Holdings. Its former sister company, Marquette Group, was sold in January.

Leadership

Tina Weede , President

Bill Karwoski , Vice President,

Sales and Marketing

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2015: 387,090

Full-time employees: 80

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 20%