US Motivation Inc. [heading 3]
Atlanta
usmotivation.com
Corporate meetings in 2015: 118
Incentive travel programs in 2015: 93
Top customer markets: telecommunications, manufacturing, franchise
The Latest
• In 2015, US Motivation earned a Crystal Award from the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence for Excellence in Incentive Travel–North America. The award-winning event—a music-themed incentive program for 180 participants at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess—delivered a 25 percent increase in incremental net income for the financial and insurance services client and gave the 54-year-old US Motivation its 34th Crystal Award.
• This spring the company announced a series of promotions and additions to the company’s executive team. Among them is Bill Karwoski, who joined the company as vice president of sales and marketing from Sherpa Insight and before that BI Worldwide, and Caren Bigelow, who was promoted to vice president of travel operations. Bigelow is volunteer co-chair of the SITE Foundation Classic 2015–2016.
• US Motivation is owned by GYPC Holdings. Its former sister company, Marquette Group, was sold in January.
Leadership
Tina Weede, President
Bill Karwoski, Vice President,
Sales and Marketing
