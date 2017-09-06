Menu
CMI 25

SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2017 CMI 25

SDI joins MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

OWEN GILDERSLEEVE

SDI Meetings & Incentives

Chicago

sditravel.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 148

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 63

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, healthcare/medical, manufacturing 

The Latest

 
+ In January 2016, SDI was acquired by SmithBucklin, an association management and services company with headquarters in Chicago and Washington, D.C.  As a wholly owned subsidiary, SDI’s management and operations have remained unchanged. However, SDI staff has relocated to the SmithBucklin offices in Chicago.
 
+ SDI acquired three new clients in 2016 and, in addition, several clients went through mergers and acquisitions that have created the potential for positive growth for the company going forward.
 

Leadership

Scott DillionPresident
 

More Stats

 Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 59,100

Full-time employees: 14

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 45%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 99%

 
 
TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Corporate Toolbox Global Events Planning
Related
CMI25_17_CG_Composite_Opener.jpg
Creative Group Inc.: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017
CMI25_17_CWT_Composite_Opener.jpg
CWT Meetings & Events: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017
CMI25_FWT_Composite_Opener.jpg
Fox World Travel: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017
CMI_25_17_McVeigh_Composite_Opener.jpg
McVeigh Associates, Ltd.: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017