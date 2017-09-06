SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2017 CMI 25

OWEN GILDERSLEEVE
OWEN GILDERSLEEVE
SDI Meetings & Incentives
Chicago
sditravel.com
Corporate meetings in 2016: 148
Incentive travel programs in 2016: 63
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, healthcare/medical, manufacturing
The Latest
+ In January 2016, SDI was acquired by SmithBucklin, an association management and services company with headquarters in Chicago and Washington, D.C. As a wholly owned subsidiary, SDI’s management and operations have remained unchanged. However, SDI staff has relocated to the SmithBucklin offices in Chicago.+ SDI acquired three new clients in 2016 and, in addition, several clients went through mergers and acquisitions that have created the potential for positive growth for the company going forward.
Leadership
Scott Dillion, President