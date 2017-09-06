Menu
One10: 2017 CMI 25
CMI 25

One10: 2017 CMI 25

One10 takes a spot on MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

 

 

One10 

Minneapolis

One10marketing.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 1,435

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 102

Top customer markets: automotive, pharmaceutical, high tech

 

The Latest

 + Effective May 2017, Aimia Channel & Employee Loyalty became One10. The company is now privately owned by a group of industry leaders and private investors but offers the same capabilities as Aimia. The president of One10, Robert Miller, has been with the group since Aimia acquired his company, Excellence in Motivation, in 2012.
+ New clients include Volkswagen Credit, LegalShield, SAM’S Club, and Kia Motors.
+ The company was honored with a 2016 Plannie Award from meeting technology company Cvent in the category “The Listener: Best Event Feedback Strategy.”
+ One10 has offices in Minneapolis; Dayton, Ohio; Detroit; Toronto; and Torrance, Calif. 

Leadership 

 

 
 
Robert J. Miller, President and CEO
 
Bonnie Boisner, Vice President, Event Management
 
 

More Stats

 

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 195,470

Full-time employees: 635 

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 27%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 91%

 

