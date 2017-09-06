One10: 2017 CMI 25

One10
Minneapolis
One10marketing.com
Corporate meetings in 2016: 1,435
Incentive travel programs in 2016: 102
Top customer markets: automotive, pharmaceutical, high tech
The Latest
+ Effective May 2017, Aimia Channel & Employee Loyalty became One10. The company is now privately owned by a group of industry leaders and private investors but offers the same capabilities as Aimia. The president of One10, Robert Miller, has been with the group since Aimia acquired his company, Excellence in Motivation, in 2012.
+ New clients include Volkswagen Credit, LegalShield, SAM’S Club, and Kia Motors.
+ The company was honored with a 2016 Plannie Award from meeting technology company Cvent in the category “The Listener: Best Event Feedback Strategy.”
+ One10 has offices in Minneapolis; Dayton, Ohio; Detroit; Toronto; and Torrance, Calif.
Leadership
Robert J. Miller, President and CEO
Bonnie Boisner, Vice President, Event Management