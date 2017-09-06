Omega Meetings & Incentives: 2017 CMI 25

OWEN GILDERSLEEVE
Omega Meetings & Incentives
Fairfax, Va.
omegameetings.com
Corporate meetings in 2016: 1,277
Incentive travel programs in 2016: 55
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, telecommunications, aerospace/defense
The Latest
+ Omega Meetings & Incentives launched a new partnership with Cvent to grow its strategic meetings management program and is partnering with the technology provider on innovative ways to meet client needs.+ The company received the 2016 Top Meeting Planners award for the Washington, D.C., area from the Washington Business Journal.+ Parent company Omega World Travel also owns Cruise.com, a major seller of cruises on the Internet.
Leadership
Gloria Bohan, CEO and President
Goran Gligorovic, Executive Vice President