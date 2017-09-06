MotivAction: 2017 CMI 25

MotivAction
Minneapolis
motivaction.com
Corporate meetings in 2015: 124
Incentive travel programs in 2015: 74
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, telecommunications, manufacturing
The Latest
+ MotivAction, founded in 1976, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a two-minute video history. (See link next page.)+ In May, MotivAction released a new application, PromotionCenter, which automates the creation, launch, communication, and measurement of sales and channel incentive programs. Built on the Encore platform, PromotionCenter allows a program manager to enroll participants, communicate program rules, track progress and standings, and pay out rewards.+ The company will hold its fourth annual client forum in October at IMEX. Last year, the agenda included education on engagement, event trends, and technology, plus keynote speakers Melissa Van Dyke, president of the Incentive Research Foundation, and futurist Mike Walsh.
Leadership
Kari Vrba, Senior Vice President, Business Development
William E. Bryson, CEO
Joseph F. Keller, President and COO
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2015: 94,212
Full-time employees: 124
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 26%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 80%