MotivAction: 2017 CMI 25

+ MotivAction, founded in 1976, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a two-minute video history. (See link next page.)

+ In May, MotivAction released a new application, PromotionCenter, which automates the creation, launch, communication, and measurement of sales and channel incentive programs. Built on the Encore platform, PromotionCenter allows a program manager to enroll participants, communicate program rules, track progress and standings, and pay out rewards.

+ The company will hold its fourth annual client forum in October at IMEX. Last year, the agenda included education on engagement, event trends, and technology, plus keynote speakers Melissa Van Dyke, president of the Incentive Research Foundation, and futurist Mike Walsh.