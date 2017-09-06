Menu
MotivAction: 2017 CMI 25
CMI 25

MotivAction: 2017 CMI 25

MotivAction takes a spot on MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

 

 

MotivAction

Minneapolis

motivaction.com

Corporate meetings in 2015: 124

Incentive travel programs in 2015: 74

Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, telecommunications, manufacturing

 

The Latest

 

+ MotivAction, founded in 1976, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a two-minute video history. (See link next page.) 
 
+ In May, MotivAction released a new application, PromotionCenter, which automates the creation, launch, communication, and measurement of sales and channel incentive programs. Built on the Encore platform, PromotionCenter allows a program manager to enroll participants, communicate program rules, track progress and standings, and pay out rewards.
 
+  The company will hold its fourth annual client forum in October at IMEX. Last year, the agenda included education on engagement, event trends, and technology, plus keynote speakers Melissa Van Dyke, president of the Incentive Research Foundation, and futurist Mike Walsh.

 

Leadership 

 

 
 
Kari Vrba, Senior Vice President, Business Development
 
William E. Bryson, CEO
 
Joseph F. Keller, President and COO
 

 

More Stats

 

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2015: 94,212

Full-time employees: 124

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 26%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 80%

 

Visit Us Online

 
 
 
 
 
TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Corporate Meetings & Events Global Events Planning
Related
CMI25_17_CG_Composite_Opener.jpg
Creative Group Inc.: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017
CMI25_17_CWT_Composite_Opener.jpg
CWT Meetings & Events: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017
CMI25_FWT_Composite_Opener.jpg
Fox World Travel: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017
CMI_25_17_McVeigh_Composite_Opener.jpg
McVeigh Associates, Ltd.: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017