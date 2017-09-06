Meeting Alliance, LLC: 2017 CMI 25

+ Meeting Alliance launched a new program called “Alliance for Change,” a philanthropic program that encourages its associates to give back to the community.The company has partnered with several local soup kitchens and food pantries to provide valuable human hours. The entire team participates on a monthly basis.

+ Managing partners David D’Eletto and Michael Franks have been named to industry advisory boards in a consultative capacity, allowing them to provide feedback and industry knowledge with regard to service offerings and the use of today’s meeting technology.