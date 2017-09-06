Menu
CMI 25

Meeting Alliance, LLC: 2017 CMI 25

Meeting Alliance is named to MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

 
OWEN GILDERSLEEVE

Meeting Alliance, LLC

Robbinsville, N.J.

meetingalliance.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 175

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 21

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical

 

The Latest

 

+ Meeting Alliance launched a new program called “Alliance for Change,” a philanthropic program that encourages its associates to give back to the community.The company has partnered with several local soup kitchens and food pantries to provide valuable human hours. The entire team participates on a monthly basis.
 
+ Managing partners David D’Eletto and Michael Franks have been named to industry advisory boards in a consultative capacity, allowing them to provide feedback and industry knowledge with regard to service offerings and the use of today’s meeting technology. 
 

Leadership

 

David D’Eletto, Managing Partner
 
Michael Franks, Managing Partner
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 160,000

Full-time employees: 22

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 10%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 90%

 
 
TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Corporate Toolbox Global Events Planning
