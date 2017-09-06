Menu
CMI 25

ITA Group Inc.: 2017 CMI 25

ITA Group is named to MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

OWEN GILDERSLEEVE

ITA Group Inc.

West Des Moines, Iowa

Itagroup.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 330

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 148

Top customer markets: automotive, insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical

The Latest

 

+ ITA Group launched Optim: Incentive Travel Solutions to help companies create a blueprint for incentive travel programs. The approach is focused on three components: aligning and motivating people, creating authentic experiences, and helping clients achieve significant results as measured by key performance metrics.
 
+ The company has moved to the Enspire Commerce Enterprise Ecommerce Platform, allowing it to capture online incentive orders for clients and directly fulfill from vendors, reduce shipping costs and timelines, and enhance the participant experience.
 
+ ITA Group received the WorldatWork 2017 Seal of Distinction for its commitment to a positive work environment. This award is given to companies that meet or exceed standards of workplace programs, policies, and practices.
 
+ Communications Solutions Group, ITA Group’s internal creative shop, was recognized with 23 MarCom Awards over the past year.
 

Leadership 

 

Thomas J. Mahoney, Chairman and CEO
 
Brent Vander Waal, President and COO
 

More Stats

 

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 267,120

Full-time employees: 509

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 22%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 62%

 
 
