ITA Group Inc.: 2017 CMI 25

+ ITA Group launched Optim: Incentive Travel Solutions to help companies create a blueprint for incentive travel programs. The approach is focused on three components: aligning and motivating people, creating authentic experiences, and helping clients achieve significant results as measured by key performance metrics.

+ The company has moved to the Enspire Commerce Enterprise Ecommerce Platform, allowing it to capture online incentive orders for clients and directly fulfill from vendors, reduce shipping costs and timelines, and enhance the participant experience.

+ ITA Group received the WorldatWork 2017 Seal of Distinction for its commitment to a positive work environment. This award is given to companies that meet or exceed standards of workplace programs, policies, and practices.

+ Communications Solutions Group, ITA Group’s internal creative shop, was recognized with 23 MarCom Awards over the past year.