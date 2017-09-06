George P. Johnson Experience Marketing: 2017 CMI 25

OWEN GILDERSLEEVE
George P. Johnson Experience Marketing
Auburn Hills, Mich.
gpj.com
Corporate meetings in 2016: 2,000
Incentive travel programs in 2016: <500
Top customer markets: automotive, insurance/financial services, computers/electronics
The Latest
+ 2016 exceeded business growth targets and saw new client wins with Mazda, Amazon, NIO, Google, MasterCard, Phillips 66, NetApp, and more.+ As part of the Project: Worldwide, a network of independently owned agencies, GPJ has a wealth of resources available to it. Those resources expanded in 2016 when another Project: Worldwide company, Spinifex, acquired Synchrony Studios. Housed inside the GPJ Los Angeles office, Synchrony has the tools and advanced technical back-end of a large film studio, as well as creative directors, visual effects artists, motion designers, audio engineers, and producers. The studio has already produced award-winning work for GPJ and Spinifex on the Nissan Rogue launch at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which nabbed Reggie and Ex Awards in recent months.
Leadership
Chris Meyer, CEO
Denise Wong, President
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 327,861
Full-time employees: 1,300
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 50%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 25%
