CMI 25

George P. Johnson Experience Marketing: 2017 CMI 25

GPJ is named to MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

OWEN GILDERSLEEVE

George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

Auburn Hills, Mich.

gpj.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 2,000

Incentive travel programs in 2016: <500

Top customer markets: automotive, insurance/financial services, computers/electronics

 

The Latest

 

+ 2016 exceeded business growth targets and saw new client wins with Mazda, Amazon, NIO, Google, MasterCard, Phillips 66, NetApp, and more.
 
+ As part of the Project: Worldwide, a network of independently owned agencies, GPJ has a wealth of resources available to it. Those resources expanded in 2016 when another Project: Worldwide company, Spinifex, acquired Synchrony Studios. Housed inside the GPJ Los Angeles office, Synchrony has the tools and advanced technical back-end of a large film studio, as well as creative directors, visual effects artists, motion designers, audio engineers, and producers. The studio has already produced award-winning work for GPJ and Spinifex on the Nissan Rogue launch at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which nabbed Reggie and Ex Awards in recent months. 
 

Leadership

 

Chris Meyer, CEO
 
Denise Wong, President
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 327,861

Full-time employees: 1,300

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 50%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 25%

 

