CMI 25

Gavel International: 2017 CMI 25

Gavel joins MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

OWEN GILDERSLEEVE

Gavel International

Vernon Hills, Ill.

gavelintl.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 117

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 38

Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, insurance/financial, manufacturing

The Latest

 

+ Gavel opened a new headquarters office in Vernon Hills, Ill., in late 2016.
 
+ Among its ongoing efforts to give back to the community, the company donates excess toiletries from incentive travel programs and used cell phones to women’s shelters. In addition, Gavel continues to be an annual partner with the Toys for Tots programs operated by the United States Marines.
 
+ The number of corporate meetings and incentives planned and executed by Gavel has ticked up modestly in 2016 over 2015, with a corresponding 3 percent increase in the number of room nights booked for those meetings and incentives.
 

Leadership

 

Peter “Hob” Reichenbach, Managing Director
 
Jim Bozzelli, Vice President
 

More Stats

 

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 89,500

Full-time employees: 31

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 17%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 99%

 
