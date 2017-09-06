Enterprise Events Group: 2017 CMI 25

+ EEG experienced growth in its client base by 15 percent in 2016 and is poised to increase its customer list even more in 2017, with 10 new customers from January to June.

+ The company continues to sell its proprietary registration software, Event360, to about 80 percent of its clients.

+ EEG increased its local charitable efforts in 2016. Employees had the opportunity to volunteer for community organizations twice throughout the year, as well as on their own during an additional half workday. Bay-area organizations such as Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, Novato Human Needs Center, and Marin Community Clinic benefited from EEG’s assistance.